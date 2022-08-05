Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $139,975.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $139,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,430.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $104,450.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $61.33 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

