Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 39.5% This Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $16.64 million and $1.91 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00105276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00262481 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.