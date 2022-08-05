Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 16,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,746. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

