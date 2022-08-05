Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. 64,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,746. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

