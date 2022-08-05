AppCoins (APPC) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

AppCoins (APPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $581,783.67 and approximately $21.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 239,805,531 coins and its circulating supply is 239,805,530 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

