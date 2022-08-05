AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. AppHarvest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

APPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 11,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,942. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $164,554.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppHarvest

AppHarvest Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

