AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. AppHarvest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
AppHarvest Stock Performance
APPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 11,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,942. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.
Insider Activity
In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $164,554.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppHarvest
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.