Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.91)-(0.86) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.81). The company issued revenue guidance of $466-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.15 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.91–$0.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. Appian has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 417,030 shares of company stock worth $18,924,261 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

