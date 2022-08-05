Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Appian Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,123. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. Appian has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $115.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 103,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 417,030 shares of company stock valued at $18,924,261 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1,352.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 33.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

