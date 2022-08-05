Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $177.07 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.27.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Apple stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.32. 2,076,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,953,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.