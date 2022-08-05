Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.82

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.82 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 65,404 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

