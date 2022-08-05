Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-$3.55 EPS.

Aptiv stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. Aptiv has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 161,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,383 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $2,873,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 9,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.42.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

