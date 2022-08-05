Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 7.5 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 104,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 791,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 223,960 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.