Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Aramark has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Aramark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

