ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

NYSE:ARC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 2,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,199. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

