ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.16%.
ARC Document Solutions Price Performance
NYSE:ARC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 2,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,199. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29.
ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Document Solutions (ARC)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.