ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:ARC opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
