ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ARC opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

About ARC Document Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.