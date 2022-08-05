ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.11.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. abrdn plc acquired a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $43,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $15,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ArcBest by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

