Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Down 6.2%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 5,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 270,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.