ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Lowered to €37.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($39.18) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MT. UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($39.18) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ArcelorMittal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($47.42) to €46.10 ($47.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.35.

Shares of MT opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

