Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 7th

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

ADM stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

