Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.36. 25,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

