Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Arcosa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ACA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. 3,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.
In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
