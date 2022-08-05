Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Arcosa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. 3,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1,361.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 27.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

