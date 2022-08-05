Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.84

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 4121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

Arcosa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 69,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Stories

