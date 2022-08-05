Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Ardelyx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ARDX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 48,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,116. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $120.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at $170,330.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at $434,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,185 shares of company stock worth $153,157. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 450,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

