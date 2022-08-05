Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

