Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Block by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Block by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 769,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Block by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Block by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,025,000 after purchasing an additional 70,641 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Block from $147.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Block from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.83.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.96 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,917 shares of company stock worth $22,941,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

