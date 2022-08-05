Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,509 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BABA opened at $97.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $200.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.76.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

