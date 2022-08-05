Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,398,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 39,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

