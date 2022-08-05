Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $104.85 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

