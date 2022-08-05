Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $574,000 Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 95,166 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REZ opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

