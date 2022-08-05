Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $650,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

TAN opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

