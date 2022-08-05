Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

ARIS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.58.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.