ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Lifted by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,544,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $49.95. 2,234,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,337,982. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.