Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 257,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,691. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after acquiring an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 559,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

