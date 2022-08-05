Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.44.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $88.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.