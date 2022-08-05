Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ARWR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 1,230,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,644. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
