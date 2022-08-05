Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 1,230,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,644. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after purchasing an additional 777,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $17,490,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 148,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

