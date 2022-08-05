Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Raised to $82.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Chardan Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.00. 51,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,172. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

