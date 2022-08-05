Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.44

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 566872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

Artemis Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £23.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.74.

Get Artemis Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Artemis Resources

In other Artemis Resources news, insider Alastair Clayton purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($30,633.50).

About Artemis Resources

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.