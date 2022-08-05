Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Salim Manji bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,315,475 shares in the company, valued at C$26,975,283.75. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,210 shares of company stock worth $118,881.

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$11.44 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$10.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.51.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

