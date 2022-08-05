Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 128.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

APAM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.37. 392,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $282,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

