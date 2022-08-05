Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $90.00 at HC Wainwright

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

ARVN opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $103.53.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,193,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 222,814 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after acquiring an additional 176,712 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

