Arweave (AR) Price Tops $14.35 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Arweave has a market cap of $479.37 million and $36.59 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $14.35 or 0.00062805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.