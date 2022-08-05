Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,340 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 3.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. 1,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

