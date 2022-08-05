Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $15.61 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,489 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 12.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,337,982. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

