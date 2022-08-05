Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.99, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053. The company has a market cap of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Get Ashford alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ashford

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ashford in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.