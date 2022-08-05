Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.28. 3,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.