ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

