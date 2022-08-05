ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.76.
ASMPT Company Profile
