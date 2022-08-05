Aspex Management HK Ltd Invests $37.63 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,633,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.5% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $15.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,367. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $457.77 and a 200 day moving average of $502.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.