Aspex Management HK Ltd Purchases 2,999,382 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,999,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999,382 shares during the period. KE accounts for 5.9% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 1.01% of KE worth $148,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. H Capital V GP L.P. bought a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,559,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in KE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,002,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in KE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 417,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,660,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. 141,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396,896. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of -1.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. KE’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

