Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial began coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Assertio Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of ASRT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.72 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Assertio
In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.