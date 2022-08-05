Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial began coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of ASRT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.72 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.