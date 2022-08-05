AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.
AssetMark Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 1,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.
See Also
